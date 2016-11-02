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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Super Smoother - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is the super smoother of prices: the only parameter that can be changed is the price to use in the super smoother calculation. It might be a good filter for some price pre-filtering usage in some other indicators that filter prices prior to calculation.
T3 Std Adaptive
The T3 using standard deviations to make it adaptiveRapid RSI
Rapid RSI with adaptive T3 price pre-filtering
Stochastic of Adaptive Super Smoother
Adaptive super smoother is used for price pre-filtering before it is used to calculate a stochasticHull Moving Average
Hull moving average with arbitrary weights of calculation.