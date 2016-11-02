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Indicators

T3 Std Adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This is the T3 using standard deviations to make it adaptive and made with that "fancy" gradient colors. If you wish to turn the gradient colors off, simply set the starting and ending color to same value.



Rapid RSI Rapid RSI

Rapid RSI with adaptive T3 price pre-filtering

Angle of Averages Angle of Averages

This indicator calculate angle of averages using ATR-approximation.

Super Smoother Super Smoother

Variable length super smoother with an addition of gradient coloring.

Stochastic of Adaptive Super Smoother Stochastic of Adaptive Super Smoother

Adaptive super smoother is used for price pre-filtering before it is used to calculate a stochastic