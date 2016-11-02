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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
T3 Std Adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is the T3 using standard deviations to make it adaptive and made with that "fancy" gradient colors. If you wish to turn the gradient colors off, simply set the starting and ending color to same value.
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This indicator calculate angle of averages using ATR-approximation.
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Variable length super smoother with an addition of gradient coloring.Stochastic of Adaptive Super Smoother
Adaptive super smoother is used for price pre-filtering before it is used to calculate a stochastic