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2MA Bunny Cross Expert - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Scriptor.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA works only when a new bar appears. Only one input is needed - the lot size: Either a permanent lot size (parameter "Lots" is above zero and parameter "Risk" is zero) or a dynamic lot size in risk percents (parameter "Risk" is above zero and parameter "Lots" is zero).
The EA uses two indicators iMA with hard-coded settings:
Exemplary signals to open BUY and SELL:
When a BUY signal appears, the SELL positions close, and vice versa: When a SELL signal appears the BUY positions close.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16783
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