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2MA Bunny Cross Expert - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8888
Rating:
(17)
Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA works only when a new bar appears. Only one input is needed - the lot size: Either a permanent lot size (parameter "Lots" is above zero and parameter "Risk" is zero) or a dynamic lot size in risk percents (parameter "Risk" is above zero and parameter "Lots" is zero).

The EA uses two indicators iMA with hard-coded settings:

2MA Bunny Cross Expert indicators


Exemplary signals to open BUY and SELL:

2MA Bunny Cross Expert

When a BUY signal appears, the SELL positions close, and vice versa: When a SELL signal appears the BUY positions close.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16783

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