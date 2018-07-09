2MA Bunny Cross Expert

Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA works only when a new bar appears. Only one input is needed - the lot size: Either a permanent lot size (parameter "Lots" is above zero and parameter "Risk" is zero) or a dynamic lot size in risk percents (parameter "Risk" is above zero and parameter "Lots" is zero).

The EA uses two indicators iMA with hard-coded settings:





Exemplary signals to open BUY and SELL:





When a BUY signal appears, the SELL positions close, and vice versa: When a SELL signal appears the BUY positions close.