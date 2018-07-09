CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

MACD Stochastic 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
13196
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

An Expert Advisor based on two oscillators: iMACD (with adjustable timeframe) and iStochastic taken on the current timeframe. The main idea is that the MACD timeframe must be higher than the current one in the chart.

Stop loss and take profit are set individually for BUY and SELL positions. Trailin is the same for all position types.


Inputs

  • Lots - position volume (constant, to be set manually)
  • Stop Loss BUY (in pips) - Stop Loss for BUY positions
  • Stop Loss SELL (in pips) - Stop Loss for SELL positions
  • Take Profit BUY (in pips) - Take Profit for BUY positions
  • Take Profit SELL (in pips) - Take Profit for SELL positions
  • Trailing Stop BUY and SELL(in pips) - trailing (a single one for BUY and SELL)
  • Trailing Step BUY and SELL (in pips) - trailing step

//--- Indicators inputs:

  • MACD: period
  • MACD: period for Fast average calculation
  • MACD: period for Slow average calculation
  • MACD: period for their difference averaging
  • MACD: type of price or handle
  • Stochastic: K-period (number of bars for calculations)
  • Stochastic: D-period (period of first smoothing)
  • Stochastic: final smoothing
  • Stochastic: type of smoothing
  • Stochastic: stochastic calculation method

Inputs must be optimized for each symbol and timeframe. Exemplary optimization range for AUDUSD,M15:

MACD Stochastic 2 Options

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16918

2MA Bunny Cross Expert 2MA Bunny Cross Expert

An Expert Advisor based on two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA).

CCI T3 Based CCI T3 Based

In CCI T3 Base indicator average is replaced with T3 and the deviation is replaced with EMA deviation.

JS-MA-Day JS-MA-Day

Working with indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA) with a rigidly defined timeframe: D1.

BreakOut15 BreakOut15

An Expert Advisor based on two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA). At crossing, we move back from the price at a certain distance and then expect the level obtained to be broken through.