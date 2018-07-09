Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

An Expert Advisor based on two oscillators: iMACD (with adjustable timeframe) and iStochastic taken on the current timeframe. The main idea is that the MACD timeframe must be higher than the current one in the chart.

Stop loss and take profit are set individually for BUY and SELL positions. Trailin is the same for all position types.





Inputs

Lots - position volume (constant, to be set manually)

- position volume (constant, to be set manually) Stop Loss BUY (in pips) - Stop Loss for BUY positions

(in pips) - Stop Loss for BUY positions Stop Loss SELL (in pips) - Stop Loss for SELL positions

(in pips) - Stop Loss for SELL positions Take Profit BUY (in pips) - Take Profit for BUY positions

(in pips) - Take Profit for BUY positions Take Profit SELL (in pips) - Take Profit for SELL positions

(in pips) - Take Profit for SELL positions Trailing Stop BUY and SELL (in pips) - trailing (a single one for BUY and SELL)

(in pips) - trailing (a single one for BUY and SELL) Trailing Step BUY and SELL (in pips) - trailing step

//--- Indicators inputs:

MACD: period

MACD: period for Fast average calculation

MACD: period for Slow average calculation

MACD: period for their difference averaging

MACD: type of price or handle

Stochastic: K-period (number of bars for calculations)

Stochastic: D-period (period of first smoothing)

Stochastic: final smoothing

Stochastic: type of smoothing

Stochastic: stochastic calculation method

Inputs must be optimized for each symbol and timeframe. Exemplary optimization range for AUDUSD,M15: