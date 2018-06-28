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CCI T3 Based - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Usually CCI is calculated as using average (Simple Moving Average) and mean deviation. That produces the well known CCI that we all are using.
Smoother results can be achieved in multiple ways. Prices can be smoothed prior to being used in calculation (average or deviation), and then the average and deviation can be replaced.
In this version, average is replaced with T3 and the deviation is replaced with EMA deviation. The reason for not using T3 deviation is simple: T3 deviation can be negative and that makes it non-suitable to be used for CCI calculation, but in any case, the result in this one is responsive and fast (as expected) and also it is smoother than the original CCI (also as expected).
This indicator is a Schaff Trend Cycle that is using Jurik Volty Adaptive RSX for calculation. Default adapting period is kept rather long simply to make the effects of the adapting more noticeable.TEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive
TEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the TEMA adaptive.
An Expert Advisor based on two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA).MACD Stochastic 2
iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) with adjustable timeframes and a Stochastic of the current timeframe.