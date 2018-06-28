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Schaff Trend Cycle - Jurik Volty Adaptive RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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RSX is one of the RSI/Momentum family based indicators that is suitable for adapting.
This indicator is a Schaff Trend Cycle that is using Jurik Volty Adaptive RSX for calculation. Default adapting period is kept rather long simply to make the effects of the adapting more noticeable.
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