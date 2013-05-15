Watch how to download trading robots for free
AutoDayFibs - indicator for MetaTrader 5
11627
The indicator automatically draws Fibonacci lines by yesterday's or today's range.
Some notes to use indicator input parameters:
input bool AutomaticallyAdjustToToday = true; //adjustment under the current prices input Hour TimeToAdjust=H00; //the hour of shifting Fibo input uint iDaysBackForHigh=0; //number of days back to obtain high input uint iDaysBackForLow=0; //number of days back to obtain low
- AutomaticallyAdjustToToday (adjustment under the current prices) - the parameter determines whether to have the indicator automatically adjust to today's prices;
- TimeToAdjust (the hour of shifting Fibo 0 /23) - If the AutomaticallyAdjustToToday parameter is set to 'true', you can define at what time the fib lines switch to using today's prices instead of the yesterday's ones;
- iDaysBackForHigh and iDaysBackForLow. If the AutomaticallyAdjustToToday parameter is set to 'false', you can adjust the amount of days back to get high and low, from which the readout will start.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 25.07.2008.
Fig.1 The AutoDayFibs indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1678
