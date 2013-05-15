Join our fan page
Exp_MUV_NorDIFF_Cloud - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 5330
Trading system using the XMUV and MUV_NorDIFF_Cloud indicators. The colored points of the MUV_NorDIFF_Cloud indicator serves as signals to make deals.
Place XMUV.ex5 and MUV_NorDIFF_Cloud.ex5 compiled files to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H12:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1676
