Exp_MUV_NorDIFF_Cloud - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5330
(27)
exp_muv_nordiff_cloud.mq5 (7.75 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (59.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
muv_nordiff_cloud.mq5 (12.95 KB) view
xmuv.mq5 (6.69 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

Trading system using the XMUV and MUV_NorDIFF_Cloud indicators. The colored points of the MUV_NorDIFF_Cloud indicator serves as signals to make deals.

Place XMUV.ex5 and MUV_NorDIFF_Cloud.ex5 compiled files to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H12:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1676

