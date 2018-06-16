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PivotHeiken 3 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6372
Rating:
(15)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
pivot-2.mq5 (12.7 KB) view
Heiken ashi smoothed oscillator.mq5 (14.42 KB) view
PivotHeiken 3.mq5 (50.09 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

This EA is based on the following user indicators:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16764

Historical Volatility Bands - Parkinson Historical Volatility Bands - Parkinson

Historical Volatility Bands that are constructed using average as the middle line, and upper and lower bands using the Parkinson's historical volatility (instead of "regular" Historical Volatility) for bands calculation.

Historical Volatility - Parkinson Historical Volatility - Parkinson

An important use of the Parkinson's number is the assessment of the distribution prices during the day as well as a better understanding of the market dynamics. Comparing the Parkinson's number and periodically sampled volatility helps traders understand the tendency towards mean reversion in the market as well as the distribution of stop-losses.

JK Synchro JK Synchro

No indicators: Only Open and Close price analysis. Input parameters: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing.

Fast iBarShift and Bars for MT5 Fast iBarShift and Bars for MT5

Complete and fast functions similar to Bars and iBarShift from MQL4.