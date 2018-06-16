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PivotHeiken 3 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6372
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
This EA is based on the following user indicators:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16764
Historical Volatility Bands that are constructed using average as the middle line, and upper and lower bands using the Parkinson's historical volatility (instead of "regular" Historical Volatility) for bands calculation.Historical Volatility - Parkinson
An important use of the Parkinson's number is the assessment of the distribution prices during the day as well as a better understanding of the market dynamics. Comparing the Parkinson's number and periodically sampled volatility helps traders understand the tendency towards mean reversion in the market as well as the distribution of stop-losses.
No indicators: Only Open and Close price analysis. Input parameters: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing.Fast iBarShift and Bars for MT5
Complete and fast functions similar to Bars and iBarShift from MQL4.