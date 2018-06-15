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Historical Volatility Bands - Parkinson - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Historical Volatility Bands that are constructed using:
- Average as the middle line.
- Upper and lower bands using the Parkinson's historical volatility (instead of "regular" Historical Volatility) for bands calculation.
Color of the middle line is, unlike the bands colors, having 3 colors. When colors of the bands are the same, then the middle line is having the same color, otherwise it is having a neutral color.
An important use of the Parkinson's number is the assessment of the distribution prices during the day as well as a better understanding of the market dynamics. Comparing the Parkinson's number and periodically sampled volatility helps traders understand the tendency towards mean reversion in the market as well as the distribution of stop-losses.Trend Envelopes of Averages
Trend Envelopes with an option to chose smoothed/filtered price in calculation instead of using "raw" prices.
The EA uses indicators Pivot-2 and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Oscillator.JK Synchro
No indicators: Only Open and Close price analysis. Input parameters: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing.