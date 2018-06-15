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Indicators

Historical Volatility Bands - Parkinson - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Historical Volatility Bands that are constructed using:

Color of the middle line is, unlike the bands colors, having 3 colors. When colors of the bands are the same, then the middle line is having the same color, otherwise it is having a neutral color.

Historical Volatility - Parkinson Historical Volatility - Parkinson

An important use of the Parkinson's number is the assessment of the distribution prices during the day as well as a better understanding of the market dynamics. Comparing the Parkinson's number and periodically sampled volatility helps traders understand the tendency towards mean reversion in the market as well as the distribution of stop-losses.

Trend Envelopes of Averages Trend Envelopes of Averages

Trend Envelopes with an option to chose smoothed/filtered price in calculation instead of using "raw" prices.

PivotHeiken 3 PivotHeiken 3

The EA uses indicators Pivot-2 and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Oscillator.

JK Synchro JK Synchro

No indicators: Only Open and Close price analysis. Input parameters: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing.