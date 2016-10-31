Simple moving average

Exponential moving average

Double smoothed EMA

Double EMA

Triple EMA

Smoothed MA

Linear weighted MA

Parabolic weighted MA

Alexander MA

Volume weighted MA

Hull MA (you can see it on the image)

Triangular MA

Sine weighted MA

Linear regression value

IE/2



Non lag MA

Zero lag EMA

Leader EMA

Updated and upgraded averages indicator. Now it contains the 18 types of averages available (no need for numbers, since here all is choosable by name):



