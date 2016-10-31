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Indicators

Averages MTF V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Updated and upgraded averages indicator. Now it contains the 18 types of averages available (no need for numbers, since here all is choosable by name):
  • Simple moving average
  • Exponential moving average
  • Double smoothed EMA
  • Double EMA
  • Triple EMA
  • Smoothed MA
  • Linear weighted MA
  • Parabolic weighted MA
  • Alexander MA
  • Volume weighted MA
  • Hull MA (you can see it on the image)
  • Triangular MA
  • Sine weighted MA
  • Linear regression value
  • IE/2
  • Non lag MA
  • Zero lag EMA
  • Leader EMA



Volume Weighted Wilder's DMI Volume Weighted Wilder's DMI

This is a volume weighted Wilder's DMI (the real ADX).

Volume weighted MACD Volume weighted MACD

MACD with possibility to choose between tick volume and real volume.

Jurik Velocity Jurik Velocity

Jurik velocity ("smoother moment") with added choice of prices.

Swing Line Swing Line

Ron Black's swing line indicator for MetaTrader 5 version.