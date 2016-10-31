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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Averages MTF V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Updated and upgraded averages indicator. Now it contains the 18 types of averages available (no need for numbers, since here all is choosable by name):
- Simple moving average
- Exponential moving average
- Double smoothed EMA
- Double EMA
- Triple EMA
- Smoothed MA
- Linear weighted MA
- Parabolic weighted MA
- Alexander MA
- Volume weighted MA
- Hull MA (you can see it on the image)
- Triangular MA
- Sine weighted MA
- Linear regression value
- IE/2
- Non lag MA
- Zero lag EMA
- Leader EMA
Volume Weighted Wilder's DMI
This is a volume weighted Wilder's DMI (the real ADX).Volume weighted MACD
MACD with possibility to choose between tick volume and real volume.
Jurik Velocity
Jurik velocity ("smoother moment") with added choice of prices.Swing Line
Ron Black's swing line indicator for MetaTrader 5 version.