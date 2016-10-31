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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volume Weighted Wilder's DMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a volume weighted Wilder's DMI (the real ADX).
It allows you to use 3 kinds of volumes:
- no volume (in which case it is the same as the original Wilder's DMI);
- tick volumes (for forex symbols)
- and "real" volumes (for symbols that have it — you can easily find it out: if you chose real volume and you do not see anything in the indicator area, then that symbol has only tick volumes).
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