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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volume weighted MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Same as for volume weighted EMA here you can choose between tick volume and real volume (for symbols supporting real volumes at all).
Volume Weighted EMA
You can choose if you wish to use a real volume or the ticks volume.Hull Variation
A variation of Hull moving average that allows speed adjusting of the HMA.
Volume Weighted Wilder's DMI
This is a volume weighted Wilder's DMI (the real ADX).Averages MTF V2
Averages indicator, which contains 18 types of averages available.