CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Volume weighted MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
17488
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
vema_macd.mq5 (6.93 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Same as for volume weighted EMA here you can choose between tick volume and real volume (for symbols supporting real volumes at all).



Volume Weighted EMA Volume Weighted EMA

You can choose if you wish to use a real volume or the ticks volume.

Hull Variation Hull Variation

A variation of Hull moving average that allows speed adjusting of the HMA.

Volume Weighted Wilder's DMI Volume Weighted Wilder's DMI

This is a volume weighted Wilder's DMI (the real ADX).

Averages MTF V2 Averages MTF V2

Averages indicator, which contains 18 types of averages available.