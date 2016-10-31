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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volume Weighted EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Unlike MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 should have a "real" volumes for some symbols. In this indicator you can choose if you wish to use a real volume or the ticks volume (which is default for forex symbols). In cases of forex symbols real volumes and tick volumes are the same.
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