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Indicators

Volume Weighted EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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vema.mq5 (5.89 KB) view
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Unlike MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 should have a "real" volumes for some symbols. In this indicator you can choose if you wish to use a real volume or the ticks volume (which is default for forex symbols). In cases of forex symbols real volumes and tick volumes are the same.


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