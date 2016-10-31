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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DT Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It is a DT oscillator as described by Robert Miner. Some options that do
not exist in metatrader 4 (filled zone between the oscillator and the
signal line that can be turned on and off) and as a part of the
indicator itself, internal RSI that, unlike the built in one, works OK
even for period 1.
Step Stochastic
The upgraded version of Stochastic without repainting.Relative Volatility Index
Indicator is already multi time frame version with alerts included.
Averages MTF
A version that adds some averages not supported by built in standard types to the collection of averages in one single file.Zerolag Tema Bars
There are some additions in this indicator compared with MetaTrader 4-version.