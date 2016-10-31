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Indicators

DT Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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It is a DT oscillator as described by Robert Miner. Some options that do not exist in metatrader 4 (filled zone between the oscillator and the signal line that can be turned on and off) and as a part of the indicator itself, internal RSI that, unlike the built in one, works OK even for period 1.


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