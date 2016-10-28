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Relative Volatility Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator can use the fixed levels too (as the "basic" version — when floating level period is set to <=1)
but in that case it clearly shows how introducing floating levels can
completely change the nature of the indicator. This indicator has the
floating levels (which you can turn off by setting the floating levels
to less than 1), and it seems that it really needed something like that
(like all RSI like indicators, long periods of relative volatility index
tend to get flatter and flatter, and then the fixed levels are becoming
useless).
Deviation from the original calculation is that
smoothing is added. Without smoothing (when smoothing is set to <=
1), the results is "jumpy" and in order to avoid that kind of too much
signals, smoothing was added. Even longer periods of smoothing can be
used (it does not cause significant lag) — but some experimenting is
advised.
Three T3s calculated: of high (upper line), close (middle line) and low (lower line).Nonlag_MA_MACD
MACD variation that uses Nonlag MA.
The upgraded version of Stochastic without repainting.DT Oscillator
It is a DT oscillator as described by Robert Miner with some additional features.