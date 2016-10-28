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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
T3_Double Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Three T3s calculated: of high (upper line), close (middle line) and low
(lower line).
When upper 2 have the same slope (up or down) the color of the band between them also changes to show the trend of the upper two T3s combined. The same rule is applied for the lower band.
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