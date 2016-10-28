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Nonlag_MA_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MACD variation that is not using EMA for MACD-calculation (as it was originally invented by Geral Appel) but, for making it even faster, it uses Nonlag MA. As an adition, even the signal line is calculated using Nonlag MA ma, so this is a sort of a "full" Nonlag MA MACDAs with any MACD, it is good for spotting divergences, can be used when the MACD and the signal line crosses, and can be used to spot the sudden trend changes.
Also was added multi time framing, OSMA and histogram of OSMA.
A simple indicator that shows the high and the low of desired time frame on a current chart.Double Stochastic
A stochastic indicator with a twist: it is calculating a stochastic, and then a stochastic of that stochastic.
Three T3s calculated: of high (upper line), close (middle line) and low (lower line).Relative Volatility Index
Indicator is already multi time frame version with alerts included.