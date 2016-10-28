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Indicators

Highs-Lows - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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highs-lows.mq5 (6.02 KB) view
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A simple indicator that shows the high and the low of desired time frame on a current chart.

It can be limited to show just a certain number of higher time frame values back (in order to keep the chart as clean as possible). It can be used as usually this type of indicators are used: for expected volatility estimation.



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