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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Highs-Lows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A simple indicator that shows the high and the low of desired time frame on a current chart.
It can be limited to show just a certain number of higher time frame values back (in order to keep the chart as clean as possible). It can be used as usually this type of indicators are used: for expected volatility estimation.
Double Stochastic
A stochastic indicator with a twist: it is calculating a stochastic, and then a stochastic of that stochastic.Guppy MMA
It is made more up-to-date and multi time frame option added.
Nonlag_MA_MACD
MACD variation that uses Nonlag MA.T3_Double Bands
Three T3s calculated: of high (upper line), close (middle line) and low (lower line).