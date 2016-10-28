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Indicators

Double Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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A stochastic indicator with a twist: it is calculating a stochastic, and then a stochastic of that stochastic.

It is a variation of the well known double smoothed stochastic and as such it is filtering out a lot of false signals. For all the double smoothed stochastic versions, general rule of usage could be that they should be used on somewhat higher time frames — since it is a kind of a "trend" indicator, using it on very low time frames is not logical (having the very low time frames being almost nothing but noise)

Guppy MMA Guppy MMA

It is made more up-to-date and multi time frame option added.

Round Price Round Price

A variation on the T3 theme that was made as a sort of envelopes using T3 for basic value.

Highs-Lows Highs-Lows

A simple indicator that shows the high and the low of desired time frame on a current chart.

Nonlag_MA_MACD Nonlag_MA_MACD

MACD variation that uses Nonlag MA.