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Double Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A stochastic indicator with a twist: it is calculating a stochastic, and then a stochastic of that stochastic.
It is a variation of the well known double smoothed stochastic and as such it is filtering out a lot of false signals. For all the double smoothed stochastic versions, general rule of usage could be that they should be used on somewhat higher time frames — since it is a kind of a "trend" indicator, using it on very low time frames is not logical (having the very low time frames being almost nothing but noise)
It is made more up-to-date and multi time frame option added.Round Price
A variation on the T3 theme that was made as a sort of envelopes using T3 for basic value.
A simple indicator that shows the high and the low of desired time frame on a current chart.Nonlag_MA_MACD
MACD variation that uses Nonlag MA.