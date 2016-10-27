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Indicators

Pivot Points - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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36930
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pivot_points.mq5 (10.99 KB) view
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Pivot point indicator with an addition of 4 ways of calculating pivot points :

  • (Previous High +Previous Low + Previous Close)/3
  • (Previous High +Previous Low + Previous Close + Previous Close)/4
  • (Previous High +Previous Low + Previous Close + Open)/4
  •  (Previous High +Previous Low + Open + Open)/4

Added "alternate way" of calculating pivot support and resistance lines - I found that in a lot of versions the R3 and S3 are calculated differently than the original (it effectively makes it "tighter" than the original) so I decided to enable that way too.


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