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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pivot Points - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Pivot point indicator with an addition of 4 ways of calculating pivot points :
- (Previous High +Previous Low + Previous Close)/3
- (Previous High +Previous Low + Previous Close + Previous Close)/4
- (Previous High +Previous Low + Previous Close + Open)/4
- (Previous High +Previous Low + Open + Open)/4
Added "alternate way" of calculating pivot support and resistance lines - I found that in a lot of versions the R3 and S3 are calculated differently than the original (it effectively makes it "tighter" than the original) so I decided to enable that way too.
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