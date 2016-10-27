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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BB MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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BB MACD is a MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator variation with an addition of Bollinger bands, which helps in detecting the trend change points and measuring the current trend's strength.
The indicator is separated into two parts:
- the "line" part which is the colored MACD value;
- the "channel" part which is the Bollinger bands drawn that way to make it easier to spot the changes of macd within the channel.
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