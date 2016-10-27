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Indicators

Round Price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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A variation on the T3 theme that was made as a sort of envelopes using T3 for basic value (not some of the built in averages). It can be used in the same manner as any envelopes are used (remebering that the envelopes are calculated in points not pips).


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