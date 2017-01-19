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ZigZag_XMACandles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ZigZag based on the XMACandles indicator candles. In some sense, this is a smoothed ZigZag!
This indicator requires the XMACandles.ex5 compiled indicator file in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators for the ZigZag_XMACandles indicator correct operation.
Fig.1. ZigZag_XMACandles indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16650
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Zigzag2_R_Color with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.