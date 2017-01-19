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Indicators

ZigZag_XMACandles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5542
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XMACandles.mq5 (14.26 KB) view
ZigZag_XMACandles.mq5 (23.06 KB) view
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ZigZag based on the XMACandles indicator candles. In some sense, this is a smoothed ZigZag!

This indicator requires the XMACandles.ex5 compiled indicator file in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators for the ZigZag_XMACandles indicator correct operation.

Fig.1. ZigZag_XMACandles indicator

Fig.1. ZigZag_XMACandles indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16650

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Zigzag2_R_Color with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.