Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Zigzag2_R_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5800
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Zigzag2_R with its values displayed as fractal labels.
The labels are repainted similar to the extreme values of the original ZigZag!
Fig.1. Zigzag2_R_Arrows indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16648
ZigZag_NK_Color_Price
ZigZag indicator with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.BrainTrend1Sig_Alert
BrainTrend1Sig_Alert semaphore signal indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.
Exp_XMACandles
The Exp_XMACandles Expert Advisor is based on signals of the XMACandles indicator.ZigZag_XMACandles
ZigZag based on the XMACandles indicator candles.