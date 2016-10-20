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Indicators

Rank AutoCorrelation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
14246
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
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Rank (auto)correlation indicator that includes:

  • Spearman rank correlation
  • Pearson correlation

It can also use 22 types of prices, and user has a choice of using floating levels or fixed levels (for determining the over-bought and over-sold levels).

Both for Spearman and Pearson correlation the same rule applies. Correlation can range from 1 to -1 and they are usually referred to as:

  • 1 is perfect positive correlation — when the changes are exactly the same
  • 0 is the no correlation state
  • -1 is the perfect negative correlation — when the changes are exactly the opposite



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