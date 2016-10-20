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Rank AutoCorrelation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Rank (auto)correlation indicator that includes:
- Spearman rank correlation
- Pearson correlation
It can also use 22 types of prices, and user has a choice of using floating levels or fixed levels (for determining the over-bought and over-sold levels).
Both for Spearman and Pearson correlation the same rule applies. Correlation can range from 1 to -1 and they are usually referred to as:
- 1 is perfect positive correlation — when the changes are exactly the same
- 0 is the no correlation state
- -1 is the perfect negative correlation — when the changes are exactly the opposite
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