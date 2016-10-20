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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Daily Data - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays in chart window the important data on current symbol.
Now is it possible to interact with indicator with a simple click of a mouse. It is implemented in this code in a way that something can be hidden or shown simply by clicking on the hide/show buttons.
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