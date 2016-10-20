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Indicators

Daily Data - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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dailydata.mq5 (19.91 KB) view
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MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator displays in chart window the important data on current symbol.
Now is it possible to interact with indicator with a simple click of a mouse. It is implemented in this code in a way that something can be hidden or shown simply by clicking on the hide/show buttons.

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XVolume XVolume

Simple volume indicator that has two coloring mode options.

Rank AutoCorrelation Rank AutoCorrelation

Indicator includes Spearman rank correlation and Pearson correlation.

Gann High Low Activator Gann High Low Activator

This version is showing the channel that needs to be broken if the trend is going to be changed.

One More Average One More Average

The idea of this one is simple: it should "imitate" as much other moving averages as it can.