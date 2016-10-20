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Indicators

XVolume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
8699
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
xvolume.mq5 (7.47 KB) view
smoothalgorithms.mqh (129.86 KB) view
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Simple volume indicator that has two coloring mode options :

  • to change color on average volume cross(es) 
  • to change color based on bull/bear state of the corresponding price candle
It needs the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh file from Nikolay Kositsinsn in order to be compiled.


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