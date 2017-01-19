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Exp_Trigger_Line - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Exp_Trigger_Line is based on the signals of the Trigger_Line indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of the main and signal lines of the indicator, and if there is a change in the indicator cloud color.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Trigger_Line.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16615
The Trigger_Line indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ZigZag_MACDCandle
ZigZag based on the MACDCandle indicator candles.
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XMA indicator in the form of candles.