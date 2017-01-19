CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MACDCandleTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7451
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is a semaphore signal indicator using the colors of the MACDCandle indicator candles as trading signals.

Fig.1. MACDCandleTrend indicator

Fig.1. MACDCandleTrend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16616

Exp_Trigger_Line Exp_Trigger_Line

The Exp_Trigger_Line Expert Advisor based on signals of the Trigger_Line indicator.

Trigger_Line_HTF Trigger_Line_HTF

The Trigger_Line indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

XMACandles XMACandles

XMA indicator in the form of candles.

BrainTrend1Sig_Alert BrainTrend1Sig_Alert

BrainTrend1Sig_Alert semaphore signal indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.