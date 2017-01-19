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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACDCandleTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a semaphore signal indicator using the colors of the MACDCandle indicator candles as trading signals.
Fig.1. MACDCandleTrend indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16616
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