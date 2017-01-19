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Indicators

Trigger_Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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6957
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Trigger_Line.mq5 (29.27 KB) view
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Real author:

dwt5 and adoleh2000

This is a trend-following indicator using the moving average and its smoothing. It features alerts, emails and push notifications.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 01.08.2006.

Fig.1. Trigger_Line indicator

Fig.1. Trigger_Line indicator on the chart

Fig.2. Trigger_Line indicator. Generating alerts

Fig.2. Trigger_Line indicator. Generating alerts

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16603

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