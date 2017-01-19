Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trigger_Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6957
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
dwt5 and adoleh2000
This is a trend-following indicator using the moving average and its smoothing. It features alerts, emails and push notifications.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 01.08.2006.
Fig.1. Trigger_Line indicator on the chart
Fig.2. Trigger_Line indicator. Generating alerts
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16603
ZigZag_MomentumCandle
ZigZag based on the MomentumCandle indicator candles.ZigZag_RSICandleV2
ZigZag based on the RSICandleV2 indicator candles.
ASCtrendAlert
ASCtrend semaphore signal indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.ZigZag_MACDCandle
ZigZag based on the MACDCandle indicator candles.