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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZigZag_MACDCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ZigZag based on the MACDCandle indicator candles.
Fig.1. ZigZag_MACDCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16605
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