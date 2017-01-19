This is a modified Envelopes indicator for measuring the price deviation. It displays the upper and lower borders of the price deviation from МА calculated considering the average volatility of the symbol according to ATR indicator.

The deviation may be displayed as ATR deviation and standard МА deviation simultaneously.

The indicator has been created upon BalueV user's request as part of the suggestion to develop a free indicator in this topic (in Russian). MetaTrader 5 version.

Settings: