CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ZigZag_MomentumCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6132
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

ZigZag based on the MomentumCandle indicator candles.

Fig.1. ZigZag_RMomentumCandle indicator

Fig.1. ZigZag_MomentumCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16597

ZigZag_RSICandleV2 ZigZag_RSICandleV2

ZigZag based on the RSICandleV2 indicator candles.

Envelopes ATR MT5 Envelopes ATR MT5

The indicator displays the deviation of the upper and lower borders of the symbol oscillation range. The deviation is based on the symbol's ATR.

Trigger_Line Trigger_Line

This is a trend-following indicator using the moving average and its smoothing. It features alerts, emails and push notifications.

ASCtrendAlert ASCtrendAlert

ASCtrend semaphore signal indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.