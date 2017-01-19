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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZigZag_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ZigZag based on MACD histogram.
Fig.1. ZigZag_MACD indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16581
ZigZag_Stochastic
ZigZag based on Stochastic oscillator.ZigZag_WPR
ZigZag based on WPR oscillator.
ZigZag_NK_Arrows
ZigZag with its values displayed as fractal labels.Envelopes ATR MT5
The indicator displays the deviation of the upper and lower borders of the symbol oscillation range. The deviation is based on the symbol's ATR.