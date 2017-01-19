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Indicators

ZigZag_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ZigZag_MACD.mq5 (23.87 KB) view
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ZigZag based on MACD histogram.

Fig.1. ZigZag_MACD indicator

Fig.1. ZigZag_MACD indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16581

ZigZag_Stochastic ZigZag_Stochastic

ZigZag based on Stochastic oscillator.

ZigZag_WPR ZigZag_WPR

ZigZag based on WPR oscillator.

ZigZag_NK_Arrows ZigZag_NK_Arrows

ZigZag with its values displayed as fractal labels.

Envelopes ATR MT5 Envelopes ATR MT5

The indicator displays the deviation of the upper and lower borders of the symbol oscillation range. The deviation is based on the symbol's ATR.