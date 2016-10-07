CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Aroon Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
7915
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is a conventional Aroon Oscillator, with most visual and simple interpretation.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16529

Adaptive Laguerre Adaptive Laguerre

Adaptive Laguerre filter with the usual set of 20 types of prices.

Blau T3 ECO Blau T3 ECO

Blau T3 ergodic candlestick oscillator with new display types and styles

Momentum Pinball v.2 Momentum Pinball v.2

Made some changes compared to the originally Momentum Pinball

Super Passband Filter Super Passband Filter

Oscillator can be used on multiple symbols and multiple timeframes.