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Indicators

MA Ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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27034
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Signal indicator, which plots fast and slow moving averages and fills the areas formed by their intersection, in accordance with market conditions. Input parameters are the type of MA (simple, exponential, smoothed, linearly-weighted) and the periods of the fast and slow MA.

The indicator is able to send alerts when the MA's cross (and therefore, when trend changes).


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16495

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