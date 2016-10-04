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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
New Bar Alerter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It's a simple indicator which forms an alert when new bar comes. Input parameters provide the ability to generate text, sound alerts and e-mail notifications.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16493
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