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Indicators

Bollinger Bands with Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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13227
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(32)
Published:
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This is a version of Bollinger bands made as a filled area. But to avoid just making the usual Bollinger bands with some more colors, this version has a choice of calculating the standard deviation as a sample or as an uncorrected deviation. The explanation for that would be the following.

The difference is usually not big, but it exists. So now we have the Bollinger bands with a choice of these two deviation types too (with the usual set of 22 price types addition).



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16489

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