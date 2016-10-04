CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Fibonacci Auto Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
24757
Rating:
(40)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator is finding out the minimum and maximum for the desired period and draws fibo zones in those bounds. Highest high and lowest low current trend is marked by the color (sometimes it is very useful to see the change in the  "trend" of those extremes).



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16488

MACD Candles MACD Candles

This is one more possible way of making MACD — as a candles, without the price and signal line.

Candles, arbitrary seconds Candles, arbitrary seconds

This is an indicator that generates simulated data for any period - but in seconds

Bollinger Bands with Filling Bollinger Bands with Filling

This version of Bollinger Bands has a choice of calculating the standard deviation as a sample or as an uncorrected deviation.

Quantile Bands Quantile Bands

This indicator is constructing "bands" using 3 quantile values.