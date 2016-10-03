CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MACD Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
15964
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

It does not have signal line and it does not have the price. Instead it is calculating 4 MACD-values (of open, close, high and low) and constructs MACD from those 4 values as a candles. Color of the candles (and the "trend" that macd should show) depends on the macd of open and close (not on a slope or something similar).
A deviation was made in the calculation: I decided to allow the 4 types of averages to be used (even though by definition of Gerald Appel the macd is calculated as ema(fast)-ema(slow)). So we can have a macd of sma, smma  and lwma too — all using same calculating periods.




    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16484

    Candles, arbitrary seconds Candles, arbitrary seconds

    This is an indicator that generates simulated data for any period - but in seconds

    Bcrypt Bcrypt

    Class for working with AES-256 encryption.

    Fibonacci Auto Channel Fibonacci Auto Channel

    The indicator is finding out the minimum and maximum for the desired period and draws fibo zones in those bounds.

    Bollinger Bands with Filling Bollinger Bands with Filling

    This version of Bollinger Bands has a choice of calculating the standard deviation as a sample or as an uncorrected deviation.