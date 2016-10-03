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MACD Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It does not have signal line and it does not have the price. Instead it is calculating 4 MACD-values (of open, close, high and low) and constructs MACD from those 4 values as a candles. Color of the candles (and the "trend" that macd should show) depends on the macd of open and close (not on a slope or something similar).
A deviation was made in the calculation: I decided to allow the 4 types of averages to be used (even though by definition of Gerald Appel the macd is calculated as ema(fast)-ema(slow)). So we can have a macd of sma, smma and lwma too — all using same calculating periods.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16484
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