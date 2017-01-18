Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Delta_MFI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6142
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Tor
Trend analyzer based on the difference of two MFI oscillators with different periods.
The indicator will be useful for those who analyze two MFI indicators with different periods (fast and slow), their relative positions, as well as the location of the slow MFI relative to the specified level (for example, 50).
That is, if the slow MFI is greater than 50, and the fast MFI is greater than the slow MFI — paint the histogram in overbought color.
If the slow MFI is less than 50, and the fast MFI is less than the slow MFI — paint the histogram in oversold color.
Al settings can be customized: colors, signal level (50), periods of the slow and fast MFI, histogram display type.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input TypeGraph TypeGr=Histogram; // Type graph input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // volume //--- input uint MFIPeriod1=14; // Fast MFI Period //--- input uint MFIPeriod2=50; // Slow MFI Period //--- input uint Level=50; // Signal Level //--- input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
The indicator has 5 buffers that can be used at your discretion.
- 0 — Indicator buffer;
- 1 — color indicator buffer with three color states;
- 2 — RSI fast;
- 3 — RSI slow;
- 4 — Difference between two MFI (MACDMFI).
Fig1. Full histogram of the Delta_MFI indicator
Fig.2. Shortened histogram of the Delta_MFI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16485
Trading system based on the signals of the ColorXvaMA_Digit_StDev indicator.ColorX2MA_Alert
The ColorX2MA indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.
The Delta_RSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_Delta_RSI
The Exp_Delta_RSI Expert Advisor is based on the Delta_RSI indicator color change.