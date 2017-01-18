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Experts

Exp_ColorXvaMA_Digit_StDev - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_ColorXvaMA_Digit_StDev.mq5 (24.88 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorXvaMA_Digit_StDev.mq5 (42.04 KB) view
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Trading system based on the signals of the ColorXvaMA_Digit_StDev indicator. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a color point of the indicator has appeared. Market exit signal is generated if the indicator change direction is opposite to an open position.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorXvaMA_Digit_StDev.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results


Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16478

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