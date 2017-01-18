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Experts

Exp_Delta_RSI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3351
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Delta_RSI.mq5 (15.75 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_Delta_RSI.mq5 (13.23 KB) view
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The Exp_Delta_RSI Expert Advisor is based on the Delta_RSI indicator color change. A signal to perform a deal is formed at the close of a bar if the color of the indicator histogram changes to trend light green or pink.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Delta_RSI.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart


Testing results for 2015 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig.2. Chart of testing results

Fig.2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16487

Delta_RSI_HTF Delta_RSI_HTF

The Delta_RSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Delta_MFI Delta_MFI

Trend analyzer based on the difference of two MFI oscillators with different periods.

YMA YMA

Moving average for prices (O+C+H+L)/4.

Delta_WPR Delta_WPR

Trend analyzer based on the difference of two WPR oscillators with different periods.