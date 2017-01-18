The ColorX2MA indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.

The following changes have been made to the indicator code in order to implement the alerts, email messages and push-notifications:

Introduced new input parameters input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ; Added three new functions to the end of the indicator code: BuySignal(), SellSignal() and GetStringTimeframe() void BuySignal( string SignalSirname, double &ColorArray[], int ColorIndex, const int Rates_total, const int Prev_calculated, const double & Close [], const int &Spread[]) { static uint counter= 0 ; if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ; bool BuySignal= false ; bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (ColorArray); int index,index1; if (SeriesTest) { index= int (NumberofBar); index1=index+ 1 ; } else { index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; index1=index- 1 ; } if (ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) BuySignal= true ; if (BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm); string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min); SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close ); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; double Ask = Close [index]; double Bid = Close [index]; SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; Bid +=Spread[index]; string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits ); string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits ); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ()); if (SoundON) Alert ( "BUY signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod); if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal alert" , "BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); } } void SellSignal( string SignalSirname, double &ColorArray[], int ColorIndex, const int Rates_total, const int Prev_calculated, const double & Close [], const int &Spread[]) { static uint counter= 0 ; if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ; bool SellSignal= false ; bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (ColorArray); int index,index1; if (SeriesTest) { index= int (NumberofBar); index1=index+ 1 ; } else { index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; index1=index- 1 ; } if (ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) SellSignal= true ; if (SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm); string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min); SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close ); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; double Ask = Close [index]; double Bid = Close [index]; SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; Bid +=Spread[index]; string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits ); string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits ); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ()); if (SoundON) Alert ( "SELL signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod); if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal alert" , "SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); } } string GetStringTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ,- 1 )); } Added a couple of calls to BuySignal() and SellSignal() functions after the indicator calculation cycles in the OnCalculate() block BuySignal( "X2MA_Alert" ,ColorX2MA, 1 ,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread); SellSignal( "X2MA_Alert" ,ColorX2MA, 2 ,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);

Where ColorX2MA is the name of the color index buffer for storing line color in the form of an index.

It is assumed that the only one call to the BuySignal() and SellSignal() functions will be used in the OnCalculate() block of the indicator code.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig1. The ColorX2MA_Alert indicator on the chart

Fig.2. The ColorX2MA_Alert indicator. Generating alerts.