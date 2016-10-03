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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Candles, arbitrary seconds - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is not on bars or on tick based. It strictly works based on a time. It generates a new bar with Open, Close, High and Low for the given period in seconds. This version does not depend on ticks at all (it works even on weekends — creating a flat line, since there is no price change, but it works) and this version is able to display data even when ticks in regular sessions are not coming in.
Also, pay attention that
starting multiple instances of the same indicator with same settings at
different time will not produce same "chart": the data will be
different. PS: it does not generate offline data.
Also, pay attention that
starting multiple instances of the same indicator with same settings at
different time will not produce same "chart": the data will be
different.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16482
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