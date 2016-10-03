This indicator is not on bars or on tick based. It strictly works based on a time. It generates a new bar with Open, Close, High and Low for the given period in seconds. This version does not depend on ticks at all (it works even on weekends — creating a flat line, since there is no price change, but it works) and this version is able to display data even when ticks in regular sessions are not coming in.

Also, pay attention that starting multiple instances of the same indicator with same settings at different time will not produce same "chart": the data will be different.



PS: it does not generate offline data.











