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Indicators

Candles, arbitrary seconds - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
14869
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Updated:
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This indicator is not on bars or on tick based. It strictly works based on a time. It generates a new bar with Open, Close, High and Low for the given period in seconds. This version does not depend on ticks at all (it works even on weekends — creating a flat line, since there is no price change, but it works) and this version is able to display data even when ticks in regular sessions are not coming in.

Also, pay attention that starting multiple instances of the same indicator with same settings at different time will not produce same "chart": the data will be different.

PS: it does not generate offline data.





Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16482

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