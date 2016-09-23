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Indicators

Spread per hour statistics - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alexander Sinitsyn
Alexander Sinitsyn

Alexander Sinitsyn

4.9 (192)
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Might be useful if you want to determine hours with lowest (or highest) actual historical spreads for particular instrument and adjust your EA entries accordingly.

Every line represents 8-hour period within a day starting at 00:00. Day of week is adjustable.

Best approach is to launch in the Strategy Tester for desired period in 'real ticks' + visualization mode.

output1

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