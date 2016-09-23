Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Spread per hour statistics - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8585
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Might be useful if you want to determine hours with lowest (or highest) actual historical spreads for particular instrument and adjust your EA entries accordingly.
Every line represents 8-hour period within a day starting at 00:00. Day of week is adjustable.
Best approach is to launch in the Strategy Tester for desired period in 'real ticks' + visualization mode.
PricePosition
PricePosition indicator provides the position of price in the point of angle when the price rises above (BUY) or falls below the angle section line (SELL).Monthly Weekly Levels
The script displays the monthly and weekly levels on the chart.
Bcrypt
Class for working with AES-256 encryption.Candles, arbitrary seconds
This is an indicator that generates simulated data for any period - but in seconds