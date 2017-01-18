CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Delta_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7701
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Delta_RSI.mq5 (15.74 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Tor

Trend analyzer based on the difference of two RSI oscillators with different periods.

The indicator will be useful for those who analyze two RSI indicators with different periods (fast and slow), their relative positions, as well as the location of the slow RSI relative to the specified level (for example, 50).

That is, if the slow RSI is greater than 50, and the fast RSI is greater than the slow RSI — paint the histogram in overbought color.

If the slow RSI is less than 50, and the fast RSI is less than the slow RSI — paint the histogram in oversold color.

Al settings can be customized: colors, signal level (50), periods of the slow and fast RSI, histogram display type.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input TypeGraph            TypeGr=Histogram; // Type graph
//---
input uint                 RSIPeriod1=14;    // Fast RSI Period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   RSIPrice1=PRICE_CLOSE;
//---
input uint                 RSIPeriod2=50;    // Slow RSI Period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   RSIPrice2=PRICE_CLOSE;
//---
input uint                 Level=50;         // Signal Level
//---
input int                  Shift=0;          // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

The indicator has 5 buffers that can be used at your discretion.

  • 0 — Indicator buffer;
  • 1 — color indicator buffer with three color states;
  • 2 — RSI fast;
  • 3 — RSI slow;
  • 4 — Difference between two RSI (MACDRSI).

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 27.09.2016.

Fig1. Full histogram of the Delta_RSI indicator

Fig1. Full histogram of the Delta_RSI indicator

Fig.2. Shortened histogram of the Delta_RSI indicator

Fig.2. Shortened histogram of the Delta_RSI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16476

BykovTrendAlert BykovTrendAlert

The BykovTrend semaphore signal indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.

Waddah_Attar_Pivot_V2 Waddah_Attar_Pivot_V2

The indicator that displays tree pivots on one chart, with the ability to change their timeframes.

ColorX2MA_Alert ColorX2MA_Alert

The ColorX2MA indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.

Exp_ColorXvaMA_Digit_StDev Exp_ColorXvaMA_Digit_StDev

Trading system based on the signals of the ColorXvaMA_Digit_StDev indicator.