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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Waddah_Attar_Pivot_V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
waddahattar@hotmail.com
The indicator that displays tree pivots on one chart, with the ability to change their timeframes.
Fig1. The Waddah_Attar_Pivot_V2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16457
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