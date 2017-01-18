CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Waddah_Attar_Pivot_V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6202
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

waddahattar@hotmail.com

The indicator that displays tree pivots on one chart, with the ability to change their timeframes.

Fig1. The Waddah_Attar_Pivot_V2 indicator

Fig1. The Waddah_Attar_Pivot_V2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16457

Zigzag2_R_Color Zigzag2_R_Color

Another variant of the ZigZag by Rosh.

XFatlXSatlMACD_HTF XFatlXSatlMACD_HTF

The XFatlXSatlMACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

BykovTrendAlert BykovTrendAlert

The BykovTrend semaphore signal indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.

Delta_RSI Delta_RSI

Trend analyzer based on the difference of two RSI oscillators with different periods.