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XFatlXSatlMACD_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XFatlXSatlMACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires XFatlXSatlMACD.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The XFatlXSatlMACD_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16450
This indicator draws the daily, weekly and monthly Pivot with backtesting.BeginnerAlert
This indicator displays the trend extremums (maximum and minimum), which may be used as the support and resistance points. It is useful for determining the channel of the current trend. It features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.
Another variant of the ZigZag by Rosh.Waddah_Attar_Pivot_V2
The indicator that displays tree pivots on one chart, with the ability to change their timeframes.